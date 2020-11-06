Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's why USA TODAY cut away from and took down President Donald Trump's speech

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page and 2020 Elections Editor Annah Aschbrenner discuss why USA TODAY's live stream cut President Trump's speech short.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Here's why USA TODAY cut away from and took down President Donald Trump's speech

Here's why USA TODAY cut away from and took down President Donald Trump's speech 01:16

 Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page and 2020 Elections Editor Annah Aschbrenner discuss why USA TODAY's live stream cut President Trump's speech short.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News [Video]

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News

Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:39Published
Some Trump campaign lawsuits tossed [Video]

Some Trump campaign lawsuits tossed

Some Trump campaign lawsuits tossed

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:09Published

Importance of Black voters in the presidential race

 For decades, Black voters have largely voted Democratic, but President Trump made some gains between 2016 and 2020. Black voters could play a key role in several..
CBS News

Fact-checking Trump's claims on poll watchers

 Mr. Trump made a series of false claims about the election during a speech at the White House on Thursday.
CBS News

Susan Page Susan Page

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban [Video]

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly answer the question.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges [Video]

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan, Are Dismissed by Judges. On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign. The Associated Press called the race in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount [Video]

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

Biden Flips Wisconsin, , Trump Campaign Calls for Recount. President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016. When the state was officially called for Biden by the Associated Press,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting [Video]

Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting

Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting. The announcement was made on Wednesday. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Georgia

Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania, Georgia Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has gained razor thin leads over President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, as vote counting continues...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

Preparing For Biden’s Presidency – OpEd

Preparing For Biden’s Presidency – OpEd With Joe Biden's electoral victory almost certain, irrespective of Trump's flurry of law suits and media offensive aimed at de-legitimizing the process and the...
Eurasia Review

US election comes as a test of the rule of law

 The current electoral struggle between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the White House is markedly different from all previous election campaigns in the United...
PRAVDA Also reported by •Mid-Day