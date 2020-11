EU Set to Impose Tariffs on $4 Billion in US Goods Next Week Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer warns that any EU tariffs would "force a US response" 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The WTO rules Trump's tariffs illegal



The world trade organization says the Trump administration's tariffs on Chineese goods worth more than 200 billion dollars are illegal. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published on September 15, 2020