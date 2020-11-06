Nashville street renamed after late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Metro Council voted on change to rename part of 5th Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way Thursday night.
The Metro Council voted on change to rename part of 5th Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way Thursday night.
