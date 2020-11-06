Global  
 

Nashville street renamed after late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The Metro Council voted on change to rename part of 5th Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way Thursday night.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Metro Council approves renaming of Nashville's 5th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way

Metro Council approves renaming of Nashville's 5th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way 00:37

 Metro Council has approved a proposal to rename 5th Avenue in downtown Nashville to Rep. John Lewis Way in honor of the late Congressman and civil rights leader.

John Lewis John Lewis American politician and civil rights leader


Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

