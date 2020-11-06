Global  
 

Biden on brink of winning White House after divisive election

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Biden on brink of winning White House after divisive electionWASHINGTON, United States -Democrat Joe Biden was on the verge of winning the White House after...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

 Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get...

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden's lead grows in key states as Trump continues legal challenges

 The vote counting continues, with Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over President Bush in Pennsylvania and Georgia. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns,..
CBS News

AP Top Stories November 6 P

 Here's the latest for Friday November 6th: Biden on cusp of presidency plans prime-time address; Trump predicts 'lot of litigation' in fight to keep his job; GOP..
USATODAY.com
'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia [Video]

'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia

Around two dozen Trump supporters demonstrated outside of a ballot counting center in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (November 6), protesting what they believe is "voter fraud," after Biden made clear gains over Trump in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Joe Biden on Verge of Clinching US Presidency [Video]

Joe Biden on Verge of Clinching US Presidency

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Twitter flags ‘president-elect Biden’ posts as premature

 SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Twitter on Friday flagged as premature posts referring to Joe Biden as...
WorldNews

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Control of Senate still uncertain with a few races left to be determined

 Republicans are fighting off Democratic challengers to maintain control of the Senate, but several races have yet to be determined. Amber Phillips, a reporter..
CBS News

US election: Republicans fracture over Donald Trump's 'rigged' election claims

 Key Republican lawmakers, including 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney, have slammed President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that Democrats are trying..
New Zealand Herald
Wall Street ends best week since April [Video]

Wall Street ends best week since April

U.S. stocks hovered near unchanged on Friday to close out with a big weekly gain as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

Importance of Black voters in the presidential race

 For decades, Black voters have largely voted Democratic, but President Trump made some gains between 2016 and 2020. Black voters could play a key role in several..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

TV anchors break-in to correct Trump live on air

 The three big broadcast networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — cut away from Donald Trump’s news conference at the White House on Thursday as the President lobbed..
WorldNews

White House aide Ja'Ron Smith leaves post

 Ja’Ron Smith, the highest-ranking Black person in the White House and a top aide who worked with Jared Kushner, left his position Friday. A White House..
WorldNews

Fact-checking Trump's claims on poll watchers

 Mr. Trump made a series of false claims about the election during a speech at the White House on Thursday.
CBS News

March to the White House demands every vote be counted [Video]

March to the White House demands every vote be counted

A coalition of organisations marched down Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC to the White House for a brief anti-Trump rally on Friday (November 6).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi [Video]

Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning (November 6) said it was "clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House" as ballots continued to be counted in key battleground states.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Hiring slows to 5-month low, jobless rate drops [Video]

Hiring slows to 5-month low, jobless rate drops

U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:32Published