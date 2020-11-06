Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. is promoting an authoritarian plan to steal the presidency

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr. is promoting an authoritarian plan to steal the presidencyOn Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden had won 253 electoral votes in the U.S. presidential race compared to 214 for President Donald Trump — and as the vote-counting continued in Pennsylvania, Nevada and other battleground states, Biden's chances of a victory looked better and better. In response to this dismal situation for the president, far-right radio host Mark R. Levin responded with a tweet suggesting a plna to overturn the...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day

Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day 00:39

 Donald Trump has challenged America's democracy throughout his presidency. He's taking this to new conspiratorial heights as votes are still being counted in the 2020 election. Trump falsely declared victory in the 2020 election and called for votes to stop being counted. He also declared that votes...

US election: Trump Jr calls for 'total war', Vernon Jones threatens to shoot Biden supporters

 Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr has lashed out at Republican party members for, he says, failing to take "action" as his father's chances of getting..
New Zealand Herald

US results: Trump sons attack Republicans for 'weak' backing

 Donald Trump Jr accuses the rising stars of the party of "cowering to the media mob".
BBC News

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action'

 President Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday called out potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls for not being supportive enough of his..
WorldNews

US election: Donald Trump's sons fume at Republican 'sheep'

 Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have both lashed out at the Republican Party for what they view as weakness in the midst of a controversial election.The United..
New Zealand Herald

Biden's lead grows in key states as Trump continues legal challenges

 The vote counting continues, with Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over President Bush in Pennsylvania and Georgia. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns,..
CBS News

Nevada voters cope with ballot issues amid count

 Some Las Vegas area voters were at an election facility on Friday to address issues with ballots that had been designated as provisional. Joe Biden's lead has..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories November 6 P

 Here's the latest for Friday November 6th: Biden on cusp of presidency plans prime-time address; Trump predicts 'lot of litigation' in fight to keep his job; GOP..
USATODAY.com
'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia [Video]

'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia

Around two dozen Trump supporters demonstrated outside of a ballot counting center in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (November 6), protesting what they believe is "voter fraud," after Biden made clear gains over Trump in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Joe Biden on Verge of Clinching US Presidency [Video]

Joe Biden on Verge of Clinching US Presidency

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:48Published

Biden and Trump campaigns, outside groups spent $3B on advertising

 Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is..
WorldNews

Republican monitor impressed with Pittsburgh count

 Republican Party election monitor says she was "impressed" with what she saw in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania and it seemed "methodical" and "very organized."..
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Viral video shows Pennsylvania poll workers fixing damaged ballots

 A viral video claiming to show a poll worker committing voter fraud in Delaware County is false. Poll workers were fixing damaged ballots.
USATODAY.com

People are making fancams for states that have gone blue

 It’s the third day of the US presidential election, and the country is finally starting to get some clarity on who actually won the race. As states have been..
The Verge

How to pass time waiting for Nevada to finish counting? These people made memes.

 It’s only the “slowest” state to count votes because social media said so.
NYTimes.com

Biden lead grows in Nevada with more vote counting

 Democrat Joe Biden nearly doubled his lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada as officials released more election results Friday. (Nov. 6)
 
USATODAY.com

Nevada county official gives update on vote count

 Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas, gave an update Friday on the county's vote count after Joe Biden's lead in the state..
CBS News

