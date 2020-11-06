Global  
 

Johnny Depp leaves Fantastic Beasts film franchise

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Johnny Depp leaves Fantastic Beasts film franchiseJohnny Depp will no longer appear in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise following his losing a libel case over being labelled a wife beater. In a letter to fans, Depp said he had been "asked to resign" from his role as Gellert Grindelwald and had...
Video Credit: THR News
Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Warner Bros. Forces Johnny Depp to Resign From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News 01:38

 Johnny Depp is leaving the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise after the studio requested the actor's departure.

