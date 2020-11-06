Global  
 

Brexit: Boris Johnson in talks with EU chief in bid to revive stalled trade negotiations

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Brexit: Boris Johnson in talks with EU chief in bid to revive stalled trade negotiationsBoris Johnson is to hold talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, in the latest effort to inject momentum into stalled trade talks. Downing Street characterised the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What are the new lockdown rules?

What are the new lockdown rules? 06:07

 Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2. The lockdown will then be eased on...

