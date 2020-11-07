As Biden Inches Ahead in Georgia, Stacey Abrams Draws Recognition and Praise Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Celebrities, activists and voters credited Ms. Abrams for building a network of organizations that highlighted voter suppression and inspired an estimated 800,000 new voter registrations. 👓 View full article

