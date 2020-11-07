Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Biden Inches Ahead in Georgia, Stacey Abrams Draws Recognition and Praise

NYTimes.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Celebrities, activists and voters credited Ms. Abrams for building a network of organizations that highlighted voter suppression and inspired an estimated 800,000 new voter registrations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia [Video]

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia . According to CBS News, as of Friday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Pennsylvania 49.4%-49.3% with 95% of the votes counted. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published