You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Worried about your absentee ballot arriving on time? You can still cast a provisional ballot



If you're worried your absentee ballot won't make it on time, election officials say provisional ballots are a good way to go. At any polling place, you can ask to cast a provisional ballot. Just.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:49 Published 4 days ago Filling out a provisional ballot



If you forget your ID when you get to the polling locations you can fill out a provisional ballot. The ballots are then held and officials will go through and research the information to determine if.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Provisional ballots: What are they? And why will some need them?



Making your vote count. A local supervisor of elections explains why some people will have to a fill out different kind of ballot when they get to the polls. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago