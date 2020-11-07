|
|
Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Meadows is the latest White House official to be diagnosed with the disease after scores of aides, as well as the president and first lady, tested positive.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Joe Biden elected as US president
Joe Biden is elected as President of the United States after beating DonaldTrump in the 2020 election. The 77-year-old has reached the 270 electoralvotes needed to return to the White House.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
|
|
Related news from verified sources
|