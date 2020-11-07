Global  
 

Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus

euronews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Meadows is the latest White House official to be diagnosed with the disease after scores of aides, as well as the president and first lady, tested positive.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Has Coronavirus 00:14

 CBS News has confirmed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

