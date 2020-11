WATCH - T Natarajan's yorker to dismiss AB de Villiers stuns the internet Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

T Natarajan bowled a brilliant yorker to dismiss AB de Villiers as Sunrisers Hyderabad eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like