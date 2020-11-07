Covid travel ban for visitors to UK from Denmark
An immediate ban is imposed after a new coronavirus strain spreads to humans from mink.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
People in Moradabad turning to organic products amid COVID pandemic
AP Top Stories November 7 AHere's the latest for Saturday November 7th: Count drags on as Joe Biden nears victory; Biden says he's preparing for White House; Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has virus; daily infections soar to record levels; 5 Dodgers test positiveEvening curfew is in effect in Massachusetts, with Denver's order starting Sunday. Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has COVID-19.
Unlock 5.0: Fearing second wave of COVID-19, Odisha decides to keep schools closedAmid speculation of second COVID-19 wave hitting the country from mid-December, the Odisha government has extended the closure of schools in the state.
Denmark Scandinavian country
Covid 19 coronavirus: Hapless mink in Denmark betray a virus busily mutatingWarning: Distressing images It was the news virologists have been dreading.Ever since the Chinese authorities released the full genetic code of Sars-CoV-2 in..
Champion Roglic extends lead at Vuelta as Nielsen wins stage 16Primoz Roglic increases his lead at the Vuelta a Espana to 45 seconds after finishing second to Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen in stage 16.
Denmark finds 214 people with mink-related coronavirus
Mutated variant of Covid linked to minks found in 214 people in DenmarkCOPENHAGEN: As many as 214 people have been infected with a mutated coronavirus strain that has been linked to minks in Denmark from June to mid-October, the..
