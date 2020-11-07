Global  
 

Covid travel ban for visitors to UK from Denmark

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
An immediate ban is imposed after a new coronavirus strain spreads to humans from mink.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

People in Moradabad turning to organic products amid COVID pandemic [Video]

People in Moradabad turning to organic products amid COVID pandemic

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, people are turning towards organic products to improve and boost their immunity. Uttar Pradesh government is also providing free places and installation for the organic farming products. People are also supporting the farmers, who are growing organic products.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

AP Top Stories November 7 A

 Here's the latest for Saturday November 7th: Count drags on as Joe Biden nears victory; Biden says he's preparing for White House; Trump chief of staff Mark..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has virus; daily infections soar to record levels; 5 Dodgers test positive

 Evening curfew is in effect in Massachusetts, with Denver's order starting Sunday. Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has COVID-19. The latest news.
USATODAY.com

Unlock 5.0: Fearing second wave of COVID-19, Odisha decides to keep schools closed

 Amid speculation of second COVID-19 wave hitting the country from mid-December, the Odisha government has extended the closure of schools in the state.
DNA

Denmark Denmark Scandinavian country

Covid 19 coronavirus: Hapless mink in Denmark betray a virus busily mutating

 Warning: Distressing images It was the news virologists have been dreading.Ever since the Chinese authorities released the full genetic code of Sars-CoV-2 in..
New Zealand Herald

Champion Roglic extends lead at Vuelta as Nielsen wins stage 16

 Primoz Roglic increases his lead at the Vuelta a Espana to 45 seconds after finishing second to Denmark's Magnus Cort Nielsen in stage 16.
BBC News
Denmark finds 214 people with mink-related coronavirus [Video]

Denmark finds 214 people with mink-related coronavirus

Denmark’s prime minister wants to cull all minks in farms to minimise the risk of retransmitting COVID-19 to humans.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

Mutated variant of Covid linked to minks found in 214 people in Denmark

 COPENHAGEN: As many as 214 people have been infected with a mutated coronavirus strain that has been linked to minks in Denmark from June to mid-October, the..
WorldNews

