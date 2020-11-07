Why COVID-19 cases are surging across Canada and what needs to be done
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Experts say a mix of insufficient public health measures and complacency led to a surge in COVID-19 cases across Canada and we need to act quickly to turn things around — or at the very least prevent them from getting worse.
Experts say a mix of insufficient public health measures and complacency led to a surge in COVID-19 cases across Canada and we need to act quickly to turn things around — or at the very least prevent them from getting worse.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources