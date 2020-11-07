Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why COVID-19 cases are surging across Canada and what needs to be done

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Experts say a mix of insufficient public health measures and complacency led to a surge in COVID-19 cases across Canada and we need to act quickly to turn things around — or at the very least prevent them from getting worse. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Norman: 'We can do better' as Kansas breaks COVID-19 records [Video]

Dr. Norman: 'We can do better' as Kansas breaks COVID-19 records

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a record number of new cases (4,726) and deaths (79) Friday on what might be the most sobering of the pandemic so far.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:46Published
Wisconsin reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday [Video]

Wisconsin reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Wisconsin reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:32Published
COVID-19 Cases Reported At 2 Baltimore County Library Branches [Video]

COVID-19 Cases Reported At 2 Baltimore County Library Branches

COVID-19 Cases Reported At 2 Baltimore County Library Branches

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Canada extends international travellers ban as Covid-19 cases rise

 Canada has extended a restriction on non-essential international entries until the end of November as Covid-19 cases rise, while easing quarantine rules for some...
News24

Ontario and Quebec both report more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

 Canada's chief public health officer is calling for a "collective effort" to stem the spike of COVID-19 and to lessen the burden on essential workers.
CBC.ca

Thousands of new COVID-19 cases in central Canada; Manitoba's case count stays high

 Ontario and Quebec are both reporting more than one thousand new COVID-19 cases, while farther west in Manitoba, officials again reported hundreds of new cases...
CP24