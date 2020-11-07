Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe best XI - PAK vs ZIM LIVE at 4 PM

DNA Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, 1st T20I PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Team Player List, PAK Dream11 Team Player List, ZIM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Head to Head...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row

‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row 03:47

 India on Friday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission here and lodged a strong protest over Islamabad's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Aftab Hassan Khan,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pak turmoil: Sindh police go on mass leave, revolt against Army | Oneindia News [Video]

Pak turmoil: Sindh police go on mass leave, revolt against Army | Oneindia News

Amid turmoil in pak over protests against pm imran khan, now in sindh the police have gone on mass leave as a revolt against the pak army. This development comes after Singh police was reportedly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
Army reveals Pak's terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak 'mission' [Video]

Army reveals Pak's terror plan, days after Rajnath slammed China-Pak 'mission'

Indian Army revealed Pakistan's plan to push terrorists across LoC days after the govt's China-Pakistan joint 'mission' revelation. Army said Intel suggests around 250 terrorists are waiting to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published
How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension? [Video]

How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension?

As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Pak vs Zim | Zimbabwe wins third ODI in Super Over

 Paceman Blessing Muzarabani took career best figures of five for 49 as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish in the third and final
Hindu