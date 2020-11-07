Global  
 

The new queen of hearts: Emma Corrin finds her own version of Princess Diana

The Age Saturday, 7 November 2020
All eyes will be on Emma Corrin this month as she takes on the role of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown. She talks about playing one of the most scrutinised women of recent times, and the parallels with her own life.
News video: Emma Corrin struggled with dance steps

Emma Corrin struggled with dance steps 01:29

 Emma Corrin struggled to get to grips with scenes where she had to dance in 'The Crown'.

