Pennsylvania blues: Why Joe Biden struggles to connect with voters in his home state
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The fact that Donald Trump won Pennsylvania's northeastern county of Luzerne in 2016 and 2020 might help explain why Democrat Joe Biden, who was born in neighbouring Scranton and took the slimmest of leads in the state Friday, didn't win Pennsylvania in a landslide.
