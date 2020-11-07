ISRO's PSLV-C49 carrying India's earth observation satellite lifts off

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources India to launch earth observation satellite on Nov. 7 NEW DELHI, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an earth observation satellite (EOS) on Nov. 7, for applications in...

WorldNews 1 week ago



India's PSLV rocket lifts-off with radar imaging satellite India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) rocket carrying radar imaging earth observation satellite EOS-01 (formerly RISAT-2BR2) and nine foreign...

Mid-Day 3 hours ago



India launches earth observation satellite EOS-01, nine other satellites Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 3.12 pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.

Hindu 3 hours ago



