Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama.
