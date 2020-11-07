Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta

euronews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta

Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta 00:50

 As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater [Video]

Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater

Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
Guatemala lashed with high-speed wind and rain as Hurricane Eta wreaks havoc [Video]

Guatemala lashed with high-speed wind and rain as Hurricane Eta wreaks havoc

Category 4 Hurricane Eta has lashed parts of Central America including Nicaragua and Guatemala on November 3.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published