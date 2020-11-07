Ethiopia parliament dissolves Tigray leadership
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Parliament votes to dissolve the leadership of a region whose forces are fighting the national army.
Parliament votes to dissolve the leadership of a region whose forces are fighting the national army.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ethiopia Country in East Africa
Why Ethiopia is suddenly on brink of civil warSuddenly Ethiopia appears on the brink of civil war, threatening the stability of one of the world's most strategic regions, the Horn of Africa, and the..
New Zealand Herald
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by armed clashes in northern Ethiopia
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:07Published
Tigray crisis: Ethiopia’s army mobilises troopsThe army's deputy chief of staff accuses regional troops of treason as the Tigray conflicts continues.
BBC News
Tensions rise in Ethiopia as government forces clash with powerful northern factionEthiopia has mobilised for war in the northern Tigray region, dashing international hopes of averting a conflict between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government..
WorldNews
Tigray Region State in Northern Ethiopia
Tigray crisis: Why there are fears of civil war in EthiopiaThe federal government in Ethiopia has vowed to continue a military offensive in the northern Tigray region despite international calls for restraint. The row..
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources