Ethiopia parliament dissolves Tigray leadership

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Parliament votes to dissolve the leadership of a region whose forces are fighting the national army.
Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Why Ethiopia is suddenly on brink of civil war

 Suddenly Ethiopia appears on the brink of civil war, threatening the stability of one of the world's most strategic regions, the Horn of Africa, and the..
New Zealand Herald
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by armed clashes in northern Ethiopia [Video]

UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by armed clashes in northern Ethiopia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:07Published

Tigray crisis: Ethiopia’s army mobilises troops

 The army's deputy chief of staff accuses regional troops of treason as the Tigray conflicts continues.
BBC News

Tensions rise in Ethiopia as government forces clash with powerful northern faction 

 Ethiopia has mobilised for war in the northern Tigray region, dashing international hopes of averting a conflict between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government..
WorldNews

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in Northern Ethiopia

Tigray crisis: Why there are fears of civil war in Ethiopia

 The federal government in Ethiopia has vowed to continue a military offensive in the northern Tigray region despite international calls for restraint. The row..
WorldNews

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: A powder keg waiting to burst
Indian Express Also reported by •allAfrica.comCBC.caDeutsche Welle

UN chief calls for de-escalation of tensions in Ethiopia's Tigray region

 Ethiopia's federal military operations in the north have "clear, limited and achievable objectives," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday, after the head of...
CBC.ca Also reported by •allAfrica.comJerusalem Post

Ethiopia Edges Toward Civil War As Federal Government Orders Attack On Tigray Region

 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which controls Ethiopia's north, had attacked a federal military base, requiring a...
NPR Also reported by •CBC.caDeutsche WelleMENAFN.comallAfrica.com