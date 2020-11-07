Global  
 

Election update, watching Eta, Rock Hall of Fame and Pac-12: 5 things to know this weekend

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Here are five things you need to know this weekend, from an update on the Senate and Eta to the Rock Hall of Fame ceremony and Pac-12 games.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to honor new inductees

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to honor new inductees 00:58

 The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will honor this year's class of inductees with a taped special set to air November 7th on U.S. cable network, HBO in lieu of its customary live ceremony.

Pac-12 Conference Pac-12 Conference American collegiate athletics conference

Ranking the best Pac-12 games of the conference's opening weekend

 The opening weekend of the Pac-12 college football season has been delayed and cut short by one game. Ranking the four matchups of the weekend.
USATODAY.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Hall of fame and museum located on Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, US

Eddie Van Halen remembered by fellow guitar greats at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony [Video]

Eddie Van Halen remembered by fellow guitar greats at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eddie Van Halen was saluted by his music peers in a special tribute during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame virtual induction ceremony on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Eddie Van Halen Honored at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, He's Our Mozart

 Eddie Van Halen was honored at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night ... as one of the greatest guitar players in the history of music. The tribute is..
TMZ.com

'If I talk too long, I'll cry': Whitney Houston's mom gets emotional during Rock Hall induction

 The families of the late Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. paid tribute to the music icons during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction special.
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

'Long-overdue recognition': Senate approves Congressional Gold Medal for 'Rosie the Riveters'

 Mae Krier, from Pennsylvania, spent almost 40 years working to have the World War II workers honored.
 
USATODAY.com

CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, first Democrat since 1992

 President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia is the first for a Democrat in 28 years, but the fight for the state is not over. Control of the Senate now rests on..
CBS News

How Latino voters could swing the Georgia Senate runoffs

 Latino voters will play play a crucial role in determining the fate of the Senate with the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia. Chuck Rocha, a former top..
CBS News
AOC Delusional? [Video]

AOC Delusional?

The Democrats won back the White House. But, you wouldn't know that by the way Democratic leaders are acting. Leaders in the party are sniping and taking shots at each other over their humiliating losses in House and Senate. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed party leaders in the NY Times for relying on "magical thinking" rather than changing power dynamics. “Every single [member] that rejected my help is losing and now they’re blaming us for the loss.” Politico's John F.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:56Published

Growing number of GOP senators say President-elect Biden should receive intelligence briefings

 A growing number of Republicans in the Senate say President-elect Joe Biden should begin receiving high-level intelligence briefings as he prepares to take over..
CBS News

Josh Bell's movie picks to escape reality this weekend [Video]

Josh Bell's movie picks to escape reality this weekend

Some people may be trying to escape reality this weekend, if only for a little while. Film Critic Josh Bell may have the movies to do it.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:55Published
National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2020 toys [Video]

National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2020 toys

The National Toy Hall of Fame has selected its Class of 2020 toys.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Stevie Nicks on being inducted twice into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame . [Video]

Stevie Nicks on being inducted twice into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame .

Stevie Nicks on being inducted twice into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame .

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published