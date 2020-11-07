Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopia moves to replace Tigray government as conflict spirals

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Ethiopia's parliament has voted to replace the leadership of the northern state of Tigray. Clashes there have raised fears that the country is sliding ever closer to a civil war that could destabilize the entire region.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray 02:44

 Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't [Video]

Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't

Officials holding polls warn that any federal government intervention would amount to a 'declaration of war'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Tensions rise in Ethiopia as government forces clash with powerful northern faction 

Tensions rise in Ethiopia as government forces clash with powerful northern faction  Ethiopia has mobilised for war in the northern Tigray region, dashing international hopes of averting a conflict between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government...
WorldNews

Tigray crisis: Why there are fears of civil war in Ethiopia

 Tensions between Tigray and the federal government threaten to boil over into a serous conflict.
BBC News

Ethiopia Says Military Push Has Limited Aims, as UN Sounds Alarm

 Ethiopia's war preparations have dashed international hopes of averting a conflict between Abiy's government and the powerful Tigray People's Liberation Front
VOA News