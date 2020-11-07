Ethiopia moves to replace Tigray government as conflict spirals
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Ethiopia's parliament has voted to replace the leadership of the northern state of Tigray. Clashes there have raised fears that the country is sliding ever closer to a civil war that could destabilize the entire region.
