Ontario reports single-day record of 1,132 new COVID-19 cases

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Ontario reported a new single-day record of 1,132 COVID-19 cases on Saturday — the same day health measures are loosening in two COVID-19 hot spots as Ontario's new tiered system takes effect.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. tops 100,000 cases for second straight day

U.S. tops 100,000 cases for second straight day 00:57

 Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 120,276 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the second consecutive daily record rise. The new cases have been accompanied by a steep rise in hospital admissions. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

