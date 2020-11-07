Global  
 

Saints' Malcolm Jenkins buys food for election workers counting votes in Philadelphia

Saturday, 7 November 2020
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins bought food for nearly 300 Philadelphia poll workers on Friday.
