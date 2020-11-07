Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Joe Biden wins the presidency

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The BBC projects that Biden has topped the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win 01:12

 Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'Avengers' Homage to Biden and Supporters is Awesome

 This has gotta be the best -- THE BEST -- messaging so far in the election ... the reimagining of "The Avengers" ... telling the story of an army of Joe Biden..
TMZ.com

New Yorkers Dance and Sing 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye'

 The only thing missing from the streets of New York Friday night was Martha Reeves and the Vandellas ... because there was lots and lots of dancing in the..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden profile: Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'

 The president-elect has 40 years of political experience to call on, and to defend.
BBC News

Joe Biden watches returns from Delaware home as results increasingly favor him

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been watching election returns from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. As the results increasingly favor his..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fierce Trump ally, tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies

 Gaetz joins a list of those in Donald Trump's circle (including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) who have contracted the virus or antibodies.
USATODAY.com

Laura Ingraham says Trump needs to act with "grace" if he loses election

 "President Trump's legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward," the longtime supporter of the president said on-air..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On' [Video]

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president. Until October, US President Donald Trump had still..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
Aides To Trump: It's Over [Video]

Aides To Trump: It's Over

While Joe Biden has publicly announced he expects to win the election, President Donald Trump does not plan to concede. Business Insider reports Trump has continued to push ahead with several lawsuits..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Election 2020: Biden Addresses Nation As Presidential Election Remains Too Close To Call [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Addresses Nation As Presidential Election Remains Too Close To Call

All eyes are on five key battleground states where there are hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:53Published

Related news from verified sources

US election: Trump emails Americans demand money to defend the election, but half goes to paying off his debt

US election: Trump emails Americans demand money to defend the election, but half goes to paying off his debt Donald Trump is swamping voters with emails and texts with urgent demands and even veiled threats to "step up" with money to fight "Democrats' plan to steal the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Mid-DayEurasia Review

Biden claims 'mandate' while election vs. Trump remains undecided

 Joe Biden didn't declare victory Friday night over President Trump in the race for the White House, but he emphasized that he's "going to win" the presidential...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •UpworthyWorldNewsEurasia ReviewBusiness InsiderCBS 2

This Week in the 2020 Election: Biden, Trump and the Battleground States

 Election Day has turned into Election Week and while Joe Biden is within striking distance of 270 Electoral College vote, the counting is continuing.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •UpworthyWorldNewsEurasia ReviewNew Zealand HeraldZee NewsBusiness Insider