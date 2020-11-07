Global  
 

'A real contrast': How Joe Biden won Democrats and the White House with a message of healing

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The election became a referendum on Trump – an up or down vote on his four-year term – rather than a choice between him and Biden, according to political experts.
News video: Joe Biden elected as US president

Joe Biden elected as US president 00:42

 Joe Biden is elected as President of the United States after beating DonaldTrump in the 2020 election. The 77-year-old has reached the 270 electoralvotes needed to return to the White House.

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States [Video]

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Joe Biden edges out Trump to win presidency in deeply divided nation

 Biden narrowly defeated President Trump after a bitter campaign that exposed deep divides in a country still in the throes of a deadly pandemic.
US election results: Biden wins as Pennsylvania called for the Democrats [Video]

US election results: Biden wins as Pennsylvania called for the Democrats

A look at how the US election results stand after Pennsylvania was called forthe Democrats. The state puts Joe Biden over 270 electoral college votes andis projected to secure him the presidency.

Biden wins: Democrat who vowed a return to 'normalcy' defeats Trump after cliffhanger election

 Joe Biden is the president-elect. His win puts the U.S. on a different course just four years after voters picked President Donald Trump.
Joe Biden watches returns from Delaware home as results increasingly favor him

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been watching election returns from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. As the results increasingly favor his..
US election results: Biden has won election. What happens now?

 The former vice-president is projected to win the White House - but does not get to move in straight away.
Following Trump WH COVID-19 outbreak: More than two dozen officials, associates and others have tested positive

 Just days before Election Day, a new COVID-19 outbreak emerged from the White House in the Vice President's office.
Timelapse of sunrise over White House as votes counted

 The sun rose over the White House on Saturday as the U.S. continued counting ballots in several key states. (Nov. 7)
 
Biden projects confidence he'll win White House [Video]

Biden projects confidence he'll win White House

Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

As ballot count stretches into the weekend, groups hold dueling demonstrations in Tampa [Video]

As ballot count stretches into the weekend, groups hold dueling demonstrations in Tampa

As the race for the White House stretches into the weekend, supporters rallied for presidential candidates in Tampa Bay.

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition [Video]

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition

What happens if Pres. Trump loses and refuses to concede? Da Lin spoke with former California congressman Leon Panetta who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and..

What's Next As President Trump Challenges Ballots? [Video]

What's Next As President Trump Challenges Ballots?

The votes may almost be counted, but President Donald Trump’s fight to stay in the White House is just beginning – all while Joe Biden will be assembling a transition team. Some local experts tell..

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive to COVID-19

 Mr Meadows was last seen early Wednesday morning as Donald Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He was not wearing a mask at the time.
US election 2020: Donald Trump irresponsibly claims victory even as vote counting is on

US election 2020: Donald Trump irresponsibly claims victory even as vote counting is on It was a victory celebration without a victory. Empty wine glasses littered a table in the East Room of the White House. Pizza boxes and cans of White Claw hard...
