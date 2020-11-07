Global  
 

Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United: Eberechi Eze registers first goal as Palace score four

BBC News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Eberechi Eze scores his first Crystal Palace goal with a sublime free-kick as Roy Hodgson's side thrash Leeds United at Selhurst Park.
