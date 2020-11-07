Kamala Harris breaks glass ceiling as first female vice president, first woman VP of color

Al Roker Shares he Has been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer



Al Roker shared Friday on "Today" that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The beloved TV weatherman will undergo surgery for the condition. Roker said it was discovered after a routine medical checkup in September. According to CNN, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. That risk increased to 1 in 7 for African American men. Roker's co-anchors rallied around him and he said he's feeling optimistic about his cancer treatment.

