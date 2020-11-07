Kamala Harris breaks glass ceiling as first female vice president, first woman VP of color
Harris will make history as not only the first woman vice president but also the first African American and Asian American person to hold the office.
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Kamala Harris Makes History as First Woman and Woman of Color as Vice PresidentMs. Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, has risen higher in the country’s leadership than any woman ever before her.
NYTimes.com
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, will be the nation's first 'second gentleman'Doug Emhoff, married to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be the first male spouse of any vice president or president. Here's what to know.
USATODAY.com
Kamala Harris' VP win marks 'powerful, emotional' moment for African American and South Asian-American womenAfrican American and South Asian women celebrated the history-making win of Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father.
USATODAY.com
Asian Americans Americans of Asian birth or descent
Who is Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris?The California senator will make history as the first female, black and Asian American vice-president.
BBC News
The Deciders: Asian American voters in 2020CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano reports on the growing power of the Asian American vote for the CBS News special “The Deciders.” She profiles a pro-Trump business..
CBS News
African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry
Al Roker Shares he Has been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
How the African American vote could impact the 2020 electionAs the nation awaits the final results of this year's election, the Black vote could help determine who wins the race for the White House. Derrick Johnson, the..
CBS News
Cori Bush becomes Missouri’s first Black congresswomanCBS News projects Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat, has become Missouri’s first Black congresswoman. KMOV’s Ashli Lincoln reports.
CBS News
