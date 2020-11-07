Global  
 

Kamala Harris breaks glass ceiling as first female vice president, first woman VP of color

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Harris will make history as not only the first woman vice president but also the first African American and Asian American person to hold the office.
 A video shared by Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter shows US Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris dancing with small girls. Priyanka wrote in the Caption, 'This. It took 243 years to break the glass ceiling. Daughter of immigrants. A tough American woman. More power to you! You deserve...

Kamala Harris Makes History as First Woman and Woman of Color as Vice President

 Ms. Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, has risen higher in the country’s leadership than any woman ever before her.
NYTimes.com
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider, Biden made his plan to handle the pandemic back in March, and it hasn't changed much since then. First off? Testing--widely available, and completely free for all Americans.

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, will be the nation's first 'second gentleman'

 Doug Emhoff, married to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be the first male spouse of any vice president or president. Here's what to know.
Kamala Harris' VP win marks 'powerful, emotional' moment for African American and South Asian-American women

 African American and South Asian women celebrated the history-making win of Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father.
Who is Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris?

 The California senator will make history as the first female, black and Asian American vice-president.
The Deciders: Asian American voters in 2020

 CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano reports on the growing power of the Asian American vote for the CBS News special “The Deciders.” She profiles a pro-Trump business..
Al Roker Shares he Has been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer [Video]

Al Roker Shares he Has been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Al Roker shared Friday on "Today" that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The beloved TV weatherman will undergo surgery for the condition. Roker said it was discovered after a routine medical checkup in September. According to CNN, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. That risk increased to 1 in 7 for African American men. Roker's co-anchors rallied around him and he said he's feeling optimistic about his cancer treatment.

How the African American vote could impact the 2020 election

 As the nation awaits the final results of this year's election, the Black vote could help determine who wins the race for the White House. Derrick Johnson, the..
Cori Bush becomes Missouri’s first Black congresswoman

 CBS News projects Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat, has become Missouri’s first Black congresswoman. KMOV’s Ashli Lincoln reports.
