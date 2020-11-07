Kylie Minogue recorded new Disco album under a duvet
Kylie Minogue had to record her new album Disco in a makeshift home studio made from a duvet and blankets. The Aussie pop star started recording her new disco-themed LP before the Covid-19 pandemic, but like much of the...
