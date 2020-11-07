Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rupert Murdoch-owned US outlets turn on Trump, urging him to concede 'with grace'

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Rupert Murdoch-owned US outlets turn on Trump, urging him to concede 'with grace'Fox News, Wall Street Journal and New York Post all show stark change of tone as their former champion faces ‘presidential endgame’ Multiple Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative media outlets in the United States have shifted their messaging in a seeming effort to warn readers and viewers that Donald...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rupert Murdoch Rupert Murdoch Australian-born American media mogul

Trump Reportedly Screamed at Rupert Murdoch Over Fox News' Arizona Call for Biden

 Donald Trump was reportedly livid with Fox News on Tuesday night, after the conservative news network declared Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Fox News was the..
WorldNews

Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopolies

 More than half a million Australians have signed a parliamentary petition demanding a public inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s control of the country’s media..
WorldNews

Record number of Australians sign ex-PM's call for Murdoch inquiry

 More than 500,000 support ex-PM Kevin Rudd's call for a probe into Rupert Murdoch's media dominance.
BBC News

In its latest confusing decision, Twitter reinstates The New York Post

 Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid The New York Post is back on Twitter, after Twitter updated its policy on policy changes. This story is going to be confusing, but not..
The Verge

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Joe Biden Declared Winner of Presidential Election

 Joe Biden has just been declared the winner of the election, and he'll become the 46th President of the United States ... this according to CNN, NBC, Fox News..
TMZ.com

It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That Moment

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling While President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 general election is being stolen, Republican (Grand..
WorldNews

Gretchen Carlson returns to news arena with podcast

 Former anchor Gretchen Carlson has returned to the news with a daily podcast, four years after her unceremonious departure from Fox News. "Get the News with..
USATODAY.com

US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge

 First, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump is defeated: the timeline is restored

 Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

After years of chaos, extremism, and death, Americans have chosen to remove President Donald Trump from..
The Verge

Donald Trump News Conference at 11:30 AM ET to Challenge Election Results (Live Streaming)

 Donald Trump is about to address the nation through his surrogates -- and based on what's he's already said, it will be another show of defiance in the wake of..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden election victory: CNN's Van Jones breaks down in tears; Maggie Haberman, more media figures react

 The wait is finally over for election results, as Joe Biden eked out a victory Saturday as president elect, besting incumbent President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

US election: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to become President

 Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by..
New Zealand Herald

New York Post New York Post Daily tabloid newspaper based in New York City

Trump has more ‘stamina’ than he did in 2016 as he holds 14 rallies in final campaign days

 New York Post Columnist Miranda Devine says Donald Trump has shown he has as much “stamina”, if not more, than he had in 2016 as he holds 14 rallies in the..
WorldNews

Fact check: Jill Biden didn't comment on Hunter Biden's laptop, as viral post claims

 Post falsely claims that Jill Biden has confirmed that a laptop at the center of a New York Post investigation belongs to stepson Hunter Biden.
USATODAY.com
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account [Video]

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like "speech police" and vowing to hold Twitter responsible. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

The Wall Street Journal The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City

Balance of power beginning to take shape in Washington

 Much of the focus has been on the outcome of the presidential race, but down ballot races for Congress are just as important for the balance of power in..
CBS News

Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News

Walmart is reportedly giving up on shelf-scanning robots in favor of humans

 Photo by Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Retail robots that can scan shelves and update inventory have been one of the most visible faces of automation..
The Verge
Quibi Considers Shutting Down [Video]

Quibi Considers Shutting Down

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that streaming service Quibi is considering shutting down. Quibi has struggled to gain a foothold in the streaming industry since its launch in April. Business Insider reports that Quibi has failed to attract viewers and none of its shows have become major hits. Last month WSJ reported that Quibi was exploring multiple options, including a possible sale. The company boasted Hewlett Packard Enterprises CEO Meg Whitman as its CEO.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden [Video]

Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden

Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published