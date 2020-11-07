Obama congratulates Biden, Harris, says it is up to them to mend 'deeply and bitterly divided' country

Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost..

Michael Higgins, president of Ireland, noted Kamala Harris's "historic achievement" as the first woman and first woman of color​ elected vice president.

The victory will make Biden the oldest president ever sworn into office, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the first woman and person of color to serve the..

The close Electoral College fight highlighted the deeply divided nature of the nation less than a year after President Donald Trump was impeached.

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.

"Joe Biden would not be here, he would not have been the Democratic nominee, without strong, deep and wide support from Black voters all across this country,"..

Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As officials continue to count ballots in several..

The Trump campaign is pursuing legal action in several key battleground states as Joe Biden edges into the lead in the vote count. Vanita Gupta, president and..

Concession speeches often touch on love of country over party. Among the most memorable was John McCain's concession to Barack Obama in 2008.

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check



By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.'

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night



The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their