Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Just how viable is Joe Biden's economic plan?

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
According to projections, Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden has garnered enough electoral votes to secure the US presidency. Will his economic plan work amid the pandemic and turn America's fortunes around?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check 00:44

 By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider, Biden made his plan to handle the pandemic back in March, and it hasn't changed much since then....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19 [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19

President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19 during Saturday speech.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:00Published
Aides To Trump: It's Over [Video]

Aides To Trump: It's Over

While Joe Biden has publicly announced he expects to win the election, President Donald Trump does not plan to concede. Business Insider reports Trump has continued to push ahead with several lawsuits..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors [Video]

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 17:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden economic plan: What Biden would mean for the economy, your finances and another COVID-19 stimulus package

 Biden's presidency would boost an economy battered by COVID-19, economists say, as bold spending and stauncher support for trade offset new taxes.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •DelawareonlineFOXNews.com