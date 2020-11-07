Just how viable is Joe Biden's economic plan?

Saturday, 7 November 2020 () According to projections, Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden has garnered enough electoral votes to secure the US presidency. Will his economic plan work amid the pandemic and turn America's fortunes around?
By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider, Biden made his plan to handle the pandemic back in March, and it hasn't changed much since then....
While Joe Biden has publicly announced he expects to win the election, President Donald Trump does not plan to concede. Business Insider reports Trump has continued to push ahead with several lawsuits..
The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:58Published
Biden's presidency would boost an economy battered by COVID-19, economists say, as bold spending and stauncher support for trade offset new taxes.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Delawareonline •FOXNews.com