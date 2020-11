Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election



U.S. President Donald Trump suggested early on Monday that he might seek to fire a highly respected member of his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, after he further criticized Trump's handling of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44 Published 6 days ago

Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign



On Monday, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas was spotted in New Hampshire. It was his second visit to campaign for down-ballot Republicans in a state worth two electoral votes. Democratic.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago