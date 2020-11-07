Biden won, a nation reacted. This is what a historic day in the US looked like.
It didn't take long for Joe Biden supporters to start celebrating across the country after he was named president-elect of the U.S. on Saturday morning.
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Republican and Democratic strategists react to Biden's projected win over TrumpCBS News projects Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential race. Lana Zak spoke with Leslie Sanchez, a CBS News political analyst and a Republican..
CBS News
President, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll winPresident Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said..
IndiaTimes
Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
NBC will move Clemson-Notre Dame when President-elect Joe Biden begins speech SaturdayThe President-elect is scheduled to address the nation around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
USATODAY.com
Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in JanuaryIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
President Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he enjoys as a world leader when President-Elect Joe Biden..
The Verge
