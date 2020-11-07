Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden won, a nation reacted. This is what a historic day in the US looked like.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
It didn't take long for Joe Biden supporters to start celebrating across the country after he was named president-elect of the U.S. on Saturday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Republican and Democratic strategists react to Biden's projected win over Trump

 CBS News projects Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential race. Lana Zak spoke with Leslie Sanchez, a CBS News political analyst and a Republican..
CBS News

President, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

 President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said..
IndiaTimes
Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win [Video]

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's election win

Celebrities react on Twitter to Joe Biden's US presidential election winalongside vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

NBC will move Clemson-Notre Dame when President-elect Joe Biden begins speech Saturday

 The President-elect is scheduled to address the nation around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Trump will lose his Twitter ‘public interest’ protections in January

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

President Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he enjoys as a world leader when President-Elect Joe Biden..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden promises to unite the US on final election push in Philadelphia [Video]

Joe Biden promises to unite the US on final election push in Philadelphia

Joe Biden addressed supporters in Philadelphia on Tuesday, saying that if hegets elected President there won't be "red states or blue states, just theUnited States of America". With almost 102 million..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Candidates last day of campaigning [Video]

Candidates last day of campaigning

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are making their last stops on election day. Win or Lose, Joe Biden is expected to address the nation after the election.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:53Published
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:48Published