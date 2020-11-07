Global  
 

World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris on U.S. election win

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Although U.S. President Donald Trump wasn't conceding defeat, world leaders swiftly congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory Saturday and expressed hope that the new White House will prioritize the fight against climate change.
