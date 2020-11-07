|
Biden Victory Brings Sighs of Relief Overseas
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Foreign leaders showered the president-elect with congratulations. For many, the importance of this election was as much about removing Mr. Trump as ushering in Mr. Biden.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
America Celebrates Biden Victory 01:07
Across America, people took to the streets to express their joy, jubilation and relief that president-elect Joe Biden has beaten President Donald Trump.
