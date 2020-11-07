B.C. announces new COVID-19 restrictions for Metro Vancouver health regions for 2 weeks as cases surge

Global  
 

CBC.ca Saturday, 7 November 2020
British Columbia's top health officials have announced new restrictions for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions for a two-week period as cases in the province surge.
