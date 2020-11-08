Trump campaign appears to mistakenly book car park outside landscaping firm ‘Four Seasons’ for press conference
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump’s lawyers have held a press conference outside the car park of a local landscaping business called ‘Four Seasons’. It raised questions as to whether the campaign had actually meant to book the Four Seasons hotel instead.
