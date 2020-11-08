Global  
 

Kamala Harris, in historic speech as first woman vice-president-elect, pays homage to those who came before her

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
"When our very democracy was on the ballot, you ushered in a new day for America," Kamala Harris said in her first speech since being elected vice president.
News video: Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered...

Read Kamala Harris’ VP Acceptance Speech: Full Transcript

 In her remarks Saturday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acknowledged “all the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote” and..
Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington [Video]

‘A Long Time Coming’: Black Women Celebrate Harris’s Ascension

 As Kamala Harris heads toward the highest levels of power, many rejoiced and saw her achievement as a particularly poignant reminder to Black girls that anything..
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promised a new day for America as the first woman vice president in her first speech since the presidential race was called Saturday.

"You ushered in a day for America": Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanks voters [Video]

Joyous parade through Chinatown in Philadelphia celebrating the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris [Video]

A joyous parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, celebrates both victories of President-elect, Joe Biden, and Vice President, Kamala Harris, on Saturday night (November 7).

US Election 2020: Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman vice president

 Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men—almost all...
Harris: American voters chose 'hope, unity, decency and yes, truth'

 Sen. Kamala Harris, in her victory speech as vice president-elect, said that in Tuesday’s election voters had chosen “hope, unity, decency and yes, truth.”
Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Take Part in Biden's Victory Parade in WeHo!

 Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ historic win! The 48-year-old actress was spotted driving her vintage Mercedes convertible with...
