Kamala Harris, in historic speech as first woman vice-president-elect, pays homage to those who came before her
"When our very democracy was on the ballot, you ushered in a new day for America," Kamala Harris said in her first speech since being elected vice president.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Read Kamala Harris’ VP Acceptance Speech: Full TranscriptIn her remarks Saturday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acknowledged “all the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote” and..
NYTimes.com
Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 11:04Published
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 10:36Published
‘A Long Time Coming’: Black Women Celebrate Harris’s AscensionAs Kamala Harris heads toward the highest levels of power, many rejoiced and saw her achievement as a particularly poignant reminder to Black girls that anything..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources