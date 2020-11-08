Global  
 

Joe Biden declares victory in US election, pledges to unify the nation — live updates

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to heal divisions after what he called a "convincing victory" over Donald Trump. Biden said it was time to "make America respected around the world again." Follow DW for the latest.
News video: Joe Biden declared President-Elect: Colorado reacts

Joe Biden declared President-Elect: Colorado reacts 01:35

 Colorado reacts to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris becoming the president-elect and vice president-elect of the United States on Saturday morning.

"They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win [Video]

Biden Supporters Continue To Celebrate Election Win Near Boston Public Garden [Video]

Joe Biden supporters continued their celebration into the night near the Boston Public Garden after he was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19 [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19 during Saturday speech.

 Democratic candidate Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump after securing over 270 electoral votes. However, the Trump team is refusing to concede, saying the...
Election challenges live updates: Pennsylvania officials must separate ballots that arrived after Election Day

 As Joe Biden claims victory over Donald Trump in the race to the White House, the legal battle continues. Latest news on election lawsuits.  
Election Live Updates: Battle for the White House hinges on a few states

 Joe Biden's victory in two states that were key parts of President Trump's coalition in 2016 significantly limits the president's pathways to reelection.
