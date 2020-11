You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden's First Move: New Coronavirus Task Force



BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden will announce a 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, according to Axios. The task force will be led by former Surgeon General.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 3 hours ago Trump suggests he might fire Fauci post-election



U.S. President Donald Trump suggested early on Monday that he might seek to fire a highly respected member of his coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci, after he further criticized Trump's handling of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44 Published 6 days ago United States reports biggest single-day jump of 91,295 cases for the first time | Oneindia News



With no end to the Coronavirus Pandemic raging in United States, another grim milestone has been breached. For the first time US has reported more than 90,000 Coronavirus Cases in 24 hours according to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago