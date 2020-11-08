'Time to heal': President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America in victory speech
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches amid a sea of honking car horns and cheering supporters waving American flags in an outdoor event. Biden said he was humbled by the trust and confidence that America has placed in him.
