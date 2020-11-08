Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Time to heal': President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America in victory speech

DNA Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches amid a sea of honking car horns and cheering supporters waving American flags in an outdoor event. Biden said he was humbled by the trust and confidence that America has placed in him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTLA - Published
News video: Joe Biden wins Presidential race with victory in Pennsylvania, according to Associated Press

Joe Biden wins Presidential race with victory in Pennsylvania, according to Associated Press 00:38

 Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States, defeating the incumbent Donald Trump.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

"They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win [Video]

"They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win

"They delivered us a clear victory": President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after win.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:01Published
Biden Supporters Continue To Celebrate Election Win Near Boston Public Garden [Video]

Biden Supporters Continue To Celebrate Election Win Near Boston Public Garden

Joe Biden supporters continued their celebration into the night near the Boston Public Garden after he was announced as the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:40Published
President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19 [Video]

President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19

President-elect Joe Biden discusses plan to control COVID-19 during Saturday speech.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden declares victory in US election, pledges to unify the nation — live updates

 President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to heal divisions after what he called a "convincing victory" over Donald Trump. Biden said it was time to "make America...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •The AgeBBC NewsVox

Joe Biden pledges to 'restore the soul of America' in victory speech after defeating Donald Trump

 Mr Biden said that as president he hopes to restore decency, defend democracy "and give everybody in this country a fair shot."
SBS

Time to heal America, says US President-elect Joe Biden in victory speech

 US President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday addressed his supporters after winning the US presidential election 2020.
Zee News