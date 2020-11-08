Global  
 

What Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told the nation

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Read the transcript: Kamala Harris spoke of unity ahead of introducing President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Kamala Harris Projected To Become Nation's First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris Projected To Become Nation's First Female Vice President

 Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will make history. The former U.S. Senator from California will become the nation's first female vice president; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Kamala Harris, in historic speech as first woman vice-president-elect, pays homage to those who came before her

 "When our very democracy was on the ballot, you ushered in a new day for America," Kamala Harris said in her first speech since being elected vice..
Read Kamala Harris’ VP Acceptance Speech: Full Transcript

 In her remarks Saturday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acknowledged “all the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote” and..
Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris [Video]

Biden wins: Voters ushered in 'new day for America', says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addresses the nation in Wilmington

Joe Biden appeals to Trump voters in call for unity: 'Let's give each other a chance' [Video]

Joe Biden appeals to Trump voters in call for unity: 'Let's give each other a chance'

US presidential election: Biden's win sparks celebrations in deeply divided nation [Video]

US presidential election: Biden's win sparks celebrations in deeply divided nation

Joe Biden expected to announce transition plan

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce a COVID-19 task force on Monday, as the U.S. continues to break records for new cases in the country. CBS News..
Read the transcript of what Joe Biden said in his first speech as president-elect

 Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on the day he won enough electoral votes to be named the 46th president.
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says 'time to heal' [Video]

Biden defeats Trump for White House, says 'time to heal'

Biden's campaign responds to presidential election projections

 CBS News is projecting that Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 presidential election. CBSN's Lana Zak spoke with CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion who is at..
Excitement and "a lot of work" for Biden team after projected victory

 CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson has been following the Biden campaign and joins CBSN from Wilmington, Delaware, with the latest reaction following..
Here's What Time Biden Plans to Speak Tonight

 Joe Biden, joined by his wife, Jill, and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, is expected to speak from Wilmington, Del., after days of vote-counting..
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris To Address Nation After Winning Presidential Election (LIVE STREAM)

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are about to address the nation, officially declaring victory in what has become one of the most consequential elections in American..
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called

President-elect Joe Biden pledged to work to re-unite the country in his first speech since the 2020 presidential race was called on Saturday.

Harris honours 'generations of women' [Video]

Harris honours 'generations of women'

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris gives a victory speech as she becomes the first woman of colour to take on the role.

BIDEN-HARRIS: Vice President Elect Kamala Harris introduces running mate Joe Biden To Cheering Crowd [Video]

BIDEN-HARRIS: Vice President Elect Kamala Harris introduces running mate Joe Biden To Cheering Crowd

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris introduces running mate Joe Biden To Cheering Crowd

What Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told the nation

 Read the transcript: Kamala Harris spoke of unity ahead of introducing President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.
Kamala Harris telling Joe Biden 'We did it' is an infusion of pure joy

 On Nov. 7, as news of President-elect Joe Biden's triumph over soon-to-be former President Donald Trump swept the nation, VP-elect Kamala Harris made a phone...
Dem 'Squad' congratulate Biden, Harris: Now we can pursue 'the most progressive agenda' in US history

 The Democratic "Squad" offered congratulations for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for winning the 2020 presidential election. 
