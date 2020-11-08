Global  
 

Kamala Harris wears suffragette white in first speech as history making vice-president-elect

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020
"Every little girl that's watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities," Harris said in her first speech since she and Joe Biden won.
Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered...

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.

'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris

'Now is when the real work begins' -Harris

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (November 7) night spoke to the American people following Democrat Joe Biden's win for U.S. president over Donald Trump.

What Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told the nation

 Read the transcript: Kamala Harris spoke of unity ahead of introducing President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.
Kamala Harris, in historic speech as first woman vice-president-elect, pays homage to those who came before her

 "When our very democracy was on the ballot, you ushered in a new day for America," Kamala Harris said in her first speech since being elected vice..
Joe Biden appeals to Trump voters in call for unity: 'Let's give each other a chance'

Joe Biden appeals to Trump voters in call for unity: 'Let's give each other a chance'

US presidential election: Biden's win sparks celebrations in deeply divided nation

US presidential election: Biden's win sparks celebrations in deeply divided nation

Joe Biden expected to announce transition plan

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce a COVID-19 task force on Monday, as the U.S. continues to break records for new cases in the country. CBS News..
Kamala Harris Makes History

Kamala Harris Makes History

Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

Harris is also the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president.

Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece "You Could Be President" Is Going Viral

Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece "You Could Be President" Is Going Viral

Joe Biden declares victory in US election, pledges to unify the nation — live updates

 President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to heal divisions after what he called a "convincing victory" over Donald Trump. Biden said it was time to "make America...
'Time to heal': President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America in victory speech

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches amid a sea of honking car horns and cheering supporters waving American flags in an outdoor event. Biden...
Joe Biden: Stumbles, Tragedies, and Now, Delayed Triumph

 Joe Biden became the projected winner of the US presidential election and 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election...
