Kamala Harris wears suffragette white in first speech as history making vice-president-elect

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election



Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970