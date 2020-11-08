World reacts as Biden becomes the 46th US President, some celebrate Trump defeat

Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his golf club in Virginia. According to Business Insider, Biden was named the winner after his lead in the...
Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were..