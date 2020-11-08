Global  
 

Read Joe Biden’s President Elect Speech: Full Transcript

NYTimes.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
In his victory speech, delivered after days of vote counting and uncertainty, Mr. Biden renewed his promise to be a president for all Americans in a polarized time.
News video: Joe Biden declared President-Elect: Colorado reacts

 Colorado reacts to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris becoming the president-elect and vice president-elect of the United States on Saturday morning.

'My message to Republican friends' [Video]

Supporters of US President-elect Joe Biden give their message to people who voted for Donald Trump.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sends message to young girls in first address to nation [Video]

Vice-President elect Kamala Harris delivers historic speech as the first female vice president of the United States of America.

A look into the jubilant scenes in Kansas City as Joe Biden is named President-elect [Video]

This is a look into the jubilant scenes in Kansas City as Joe Biden is named President-elect on November 7.

Read Kamala Harris’ VP Acceptance Speech: Full Transcript

 In her remarks Saturday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acknowledged “all the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote” and...
NYTimes.com

US election: Joe Biden vows to 'unify' country in victory speech

 "This is the time to heal in America," the Democrat says in his first speech as president-elect.
BBC News

Read the transcript of what Joe Biden said in his first speech as president-elect

 Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on the day he won enough electoral votes to be named the 46th president.
USATODAY.com