Biden & Harris Give Victory Speech



President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation after defeating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 election. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 05:30 Published 12 minutes ago

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election



Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 39 minutes ago