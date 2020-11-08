Biden's faith comes through in speech, quoting Catholic hymn and Bible verse
The president-elect recited a verse from Ecclesiastes and the Catholic hymn "On Eagle's Wings."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03Published
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59Published
'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speechesHarris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, highlighted the work that Black women specifically have put into this nation's democracy.
USATODAY.com
President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks after projected victoryPresident-elect Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Saturday after winning the requisite electoral votes to win the presidential election. Watch his remarks here.
CBS News
Catholic Church Largest Christian church, led by the Pope
Florida closes investigation into Catholic Church, alleged sexual abuse by priests
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:20Published
Demon-chasing by smartphone: Exorcism goes mainstream in the US as Pentecostal beliefs spreadIn popular culture, exorcism often serves as a plot device in chilling films about demonic possession. Last month two Catholic archbishops in the United States..
New Zealand Herald
Hertfordshire church grave dispute delayed burialThe Catholic Church apologises to mourners kept waiting for two hours at a 98-year-old's funeral.
BBC News
Covid-19: England's Catholic Church criticises lockdown worship banIt says the government needs to give reasons for stopping services during lockdown.
BBC News
Ecclesiastes Book of the Hebrew Bible and Christian Old Testament, c. 450–200 BCE
Related news from verified sources