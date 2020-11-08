Global  
 

Biden's faith comes through in speech, quoting Catholic hymn and Bible verse

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
The president-elect recited a verse from Ecclesiastes and the Catholic hymn "On Eagle's Wings."
