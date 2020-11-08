Global  
 

'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speeches

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, highlighted the work that Black women specifically have put into this nation's democracy.
Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears 00:46

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and...

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator

US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speeches

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken for the first time since the news broke about their victory.The pair took the stage..
New Zealand Herald
Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris

In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.

Kamala Harris will be US President in 2024, says her uncle G Balachandran

 US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' uncle G Balachandran has said that 2024 US elections can see her becoming the President.
DNA

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Biden calls for healing in victory speech

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Florida reacts to race being called for Joe Biden

Biden and Trump supporters across Florida react to race being called for Joe Biden

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

US election 2020: How Biden fans think nation can heal

 Joe Biden has vowed to bring unity to the US. Here's how his supporters think he will do it.
BBC News

Jamaica Jamaica Island country in the Caribbean Sea

Kamala Harris Makes History as First Woman and Woman of Color as Vice President

 Ms. Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, has risen higher in the country’s leadership than any woman ever before her.
NYTimes.com
'Toots' Hibbert, Jamaican Reggae Legend, Dies Aged 77

Jamaican reggae legend Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert has died aged 77. Hibbert's band, Toots and The Maytals, released a statement on Twitter early Saturday announcing the death. Hibbert "passed away peacefully" in Jamaica "surrounded by his family" at the University Hospital of the West Indies late Friday. It added that Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years and seven of his eight children. Toots and The Maytals' hits include "Pressure Drop," "Monkey Man" and "Do The Reggay."

Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And TheMaytals, has died at the age of 77. The Jamaican singer was being treated forsuspected coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies in theCaribbean island’s capital, Kingston.

