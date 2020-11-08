Global  
 

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sends message to young girls in first address to nation

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020
Vice-President elect Kamala Harris delivers historic speech as the first female vice president of the United States of America.
Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris

Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris

In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

'Tears of joy': Immigrants, children of immigrants moved by Biden and Harris speeches

 Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, highlighted the work that Black women specifically have put into this nation's democracy.
USATODAY.com
Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election

Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy and progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future, when our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," said Harris.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Biden Supporters Celebrate In Pittsburgh

Biden Supporters Celebrate In Pittsburgh

Throughout the day and night, young supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden celebrated in the streets of Pittsburgh. KDKA's Paul Martino has the story.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published
President-elect Joe Biden pledges to heal country

President-elect Joe Biden pledges to heal country

Joe Biden has pledged to be a president “who seeks not to divide, but tounify” in his maiden address as President-elect of the United States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published

Kamala Harris, in historic speech as first woman vice-president-elect, pays homage to those who came before her

 "When our very democracy was on the ballot, you ushered in a new day for America," Kamala Harris said in her first speech since being elected vice president.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBS

'Dream with ambition, lead with conviction': Kamala Harris delivers powerful victory speech as VP-elect

 America's Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered a rousing victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, hitting familiar themes and hailing Joe Biden for his...
DNA Also reported by •NYTimes.com SBS Hindu VOA News IndiaTimes Indian Express

Harris: American voters chose 'hope, unity, decency and yes, truth'

 Sen. Kamala Harris, in her victory speech as vice president-elect, said that in Tuesday’s election voters had chosen “hope, unity, decency and yes, truth.”
FOXNews.com