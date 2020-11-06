Global  
 

Flower 'delivery man' is Army dad in disguise

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Lee was deployed for nearly a year. He made it home just in time to surprise his wife on the day of their 20th anniversary.
