Flower 'delivery man' is Army dad in disguise
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Lee was deployed for nearly a year. He made it home just in time to surprise his wife on the day of their 20th anniversary.
Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Lee was deployed for nearly a year. He made it home just in time to surprise his wife on the day of their 20th anniversary.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sergeant Military rank
Patrick Lee (novelist)
Sergeant first class